Downtown Fall Creek bar catches on fire Tuesday morning

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A building caught fire in downtown Fall Creek Tuesday morning.

Chicken Chaser’s Bar & Grill, located along Highway 12 in Fall Creek, caught on fire Tuesday morning. At 9:30 a.m., multiple first responder crews were working to put out the fire. Smoke plumes were visible from the building as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

According to the business’s website, Chicken Chaser’s Bar & Grill normally is open at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays.

The Eau Claire County Emergency Management social media account posted Tuesday morning at 9:50 a.m. that multiple fire departments responded to the incident, including from Fall Creek, Augusta, and Altoona, as well as a law enforcement presence. The post suggested that motorists avoid Highway 12 in Fall Creek at the time of the incident.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire, and authorities have not issued an official report as of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A map showing the location of the structure fire at Chicken Chaser's Bar and Grill in Fall Creek on June 1, 2021. (WEAU)

Chicken Chasers Bar & Grill, located along Highway 12 in Fall Creek, caught on fire Tuesday morning. (WEAU)

