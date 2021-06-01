Advertisement

DR. KYLE DETTBARN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Dr. Kyle Dettbarn the Sunshine Award as he works diligently for his patients.  He is the most thorough doctor I have ever worked for. He pays attention to every detail with each of his patients.  He has worked countless hours, between Eau Claire Medical Clinic and Sacred Heart Hospital, especially during COVID.  I am his CMA and would like to nominate him for this award to show how much we all appreciate him and his ongoing efforts to exceptional patient care.

Margaret Herold

