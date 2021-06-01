Advertisement

Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. looks for information after dog bite

(NBC15)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is looking for a dog that bit a woman on Monday, May 24.

The health department says it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Hamilton Avenue.

The dog is described as medium in size, a terrier type breed, with short and white fur. The dog was walking on a leash with a woman described to be in her mid 30s with blonde hair and about 5′5″ in height.

The health and rabies status of this dog needs to be determined. If you have information about this dog, contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill in Fall Creek caught on fire Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.
Downtown Fall Creek bar catches on fire Tuesday morning
Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies

Latest News

Eau Claire PD investigates report of gunshots, possibly between two vehicles
Life After Cancer
BUDDY CHECK: Life After Cancer
Moderna Files for Full FDA Approval
Moderna Files for Full FDA Approval
vaccination sign at UWEC
What full approval from the FDA means for COVID-19 vaccines