Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. looks for information after dog bite

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is looking for a dog that bit a woman on Monday, May 24.

The health department says it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Hamilton Avenue.

The dog is described as medium in size, a terrier type breed, with short and white fur. The dog was walking on a leash with a woman described to be in her mid 30s with blonde hair and about 5′5″ in height.

The health and rabies status of this dog needs to be determined. If you have information about this dog, contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

