Gov. Evers says vetoing entire state budget is an option

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is refusing to rule out the possibility of vetoing the entire state budget that’s currently being written by a Republican-controlled legislative committee.

Evers said Tuesday it was too early to say whether he would veto the entire budget. Evers also says it is reasonable to expect some businesses and universities to require proof of vaccination for the COVID-19 virus.

Evers commented after a ceremony outside the state Capitol where the rainbow flag symbolizing gay pride was raised for the third straight year. June is gay pride month.

