Jane Abraham has been a general school aide for the ECASD for 20 years, almost all of which were spent at Longfellow Elementary School. Jane will be retiring at the end of this school year and has been a cornerstone at Longfellow. Students and staff adore her and I know she has given her whole heart and self to a population of students that are hungry for a safe place to learn, live, and grow. The dedication she has shown is unparalleled, from helping with the Jeanne Richie Memorial Puddle Jump (she worked as Jeanne’s kindergarten aide for many years) to creatively and tirelessly helping plan the school’s COVID-19 procedures and protocol. The selflessness she has shown is easily corroborated by all who have been lucky enough to work with her. I have no doubt Jane’s constant smiles, high energy, and devotion will be sorely missed throughout the ECASD in the coming years. As her daughter, I recognize my bias, but Jane is a shining bright light helping the students of Longfellow, and if she could, she would continue to work there for years to come. Please consider her for the Sunshine Award.

Samantha Abraham

