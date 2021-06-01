Advertisement

La Crosse Loggers making final preparations for home opener

The La Crosse Loggers prepare to welcome fans on Wednesday
(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Loggers are planning for business as usual as staff prepare for their home opener.

The Loggers are coming off a 2020 season consisting of only 50 games, with just 24 of them at home.

In addition to the shortened schedule, General Manager Ben Kapanke says limited capacity impacted the team’s bottom line.

“We rely on large gatherings, big groups, we have 36 home games here that makes pretty much our entire fiscal year work so you have to maximize every opportunity,” Kapanke detailed. “To be restricted to reduced capacities of 50% and a lot of people wanting to social distance...it just made things a little more challenging, so financially it was very much a hardship.”

Kapanke credits the La Crosse community for helping the Loggers see last season through, even with the restrictions that were in place.

“I’ve said it many times but I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud to live in our community,” Kapanke expressed. “Especially it was evident last year with all the challenges, they came out and still supported as best they could.”

Capacity will be at 100% for Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies, with Kapanke saying his goals are to make sure fans are comfortable at the ballpark.

“We have a lot of General Admission sections in the ballpark, so if you need those places where you need to feel a little more comfortable and able to spread out we’re going to have spots for you there,” Kapanke said. “We’re going to have reserved seating too, so if you want to sit up front with a bunch of buddies, we want you to have a good time, we can do that.”

Masks won’t be required to enter Copeland Park, but Kapanke says fans should feel free to wear them if they want.

“We’re going to encourage masks if you need to wear one, we want you to be comfortable when wearing a mask here at the ballpark, come at your own comfort level and come and be ready to have fun, because that’s what we’re all about,” Kapanke said.

Kapanke adds the team could put some regulations back in place if any COVID cases surge.

For now, the Loggers plan to press through with the 2021 season.

