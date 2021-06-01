Advertisement

‘Lost 74’ veterans honored with monument at Neillsville memorial park

The USS Frank E. Evans (DD754) ship served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam, according to the Highground. The ship housed 74 servicemen who lost their lives in 1969 after being struck by another ship.
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The ‘Lost 74′ were honored with a monument at the The Highground Veterans Memorial Park and Museum on Memorial Day.

Three of the 74 servicemen were from Wisconsin. Highground Executive Director Chris Pettis said it was important to honor those patriots.

“Today we honored the men and women who are not with us anymore,” Pettis said. “Even though we choose out of the year to do that, I think this is something we should do more often than just one day.”

The ceremony began with over 200 veterans and veteran supporters entering the memorial park on their motorcycles. Food and drinks were served to the group.

“We did not anticipate having as much support as we did today,” Pettis said. “I would venture to say there was probably over 250 riders and passengers here today.”

Pettis said he hopes people are able to learn more about why we honor our fallen veterans and share their stories.

“Since those are not with us anymore aren’t able to tell their story,” Pettis said, “I believe it’s our duty to read about them, honor them, and share their story, so we don’t forget them and their sacrifice.”

The ceremony concluded with the names of all ‘Lost 74′ being called and recognized.

