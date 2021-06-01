Advertisement

Masks no longer required at Capitol, most state buildings

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press and Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2021
(WMTV/AP) - Starting Tuesday, masks will no longer be required at the state Capitol and most other state facilities.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the guidance nearly two weeks ago ending the requirement on June 1, following the change in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that those who are fully vaccinated can go without masks and can forgo social distancing in most indoor and outdoor activities.

Those new state recommendations say all unvaccinated individuals, including both state employees and members of the public, should continue to wear face coverings while in state facilities.

In the rest of Dane Co., the mask mandate is set to expire the next day when the current emergency order expires. At that point, all current requirements would slip into recommendations.

