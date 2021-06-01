Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees to shut down

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees is closing.

The Clearwater Paper Corp. facility is transitioning from its away-from-home tissue business and plans to shut down in July.

The company says it will work closely with the union and state employment agencies to help employees receive training to find new jobs. It will also offer career assistance services for employees.

Clearwater Paper acquired the Neenah mill in 2010 and produced private brand tissue products for commercial and retail customers. The company is based in Spokane, Washington.

