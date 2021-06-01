New COVID-19 cases fall to lowest rates since March of 2020 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials reported the smallest daily number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday since March of 2020.

Fifty-six COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. This is the third day in a row that cases have been reported below 100.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases hasn’t been reported lower since March 19, 2020 when 55 cases were reported and the seven-day rolling average was only at 24 cases. Currently, the seven-day rolling average has fallen to 179 cases.

More than 610,000 people in Wisconsin have had COVID-19, the dashboard indicates. The DHS adds four people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state up to 7,094.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The state is nearing 48% of residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine received, nearing closer to half of residents being vaccinated. About 42% of residents have completed their vaccine series Monday, DHS reports.

The dashboard also indicates that nearly one-fifth of Wisconsin children ages 12-15 have received at least one dose. Thursday will mark the three weeks out from the first day of vaccinations for children in this age group, meaning some will be eligible for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

So far this week, DHS has recorded 3,480 vaccines administered.

WISCONSIN:

ALLOCATED: 5,782,655

ADMINISTERED: 5,166,869

PFIZER: 2,790,737

MODERNA: 2,167,329

JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 208,626

FIRST DOSE: 2,786,897 (47.9%)

FULLY VACCINATED: 2,444,549 (42.0%)

WESTERN WISCONSIN:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 51,604 (49.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 47,141 (45.0%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 28,401 (43.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 26,169 (40.5%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 63,984 (54.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 57,052 (48.3%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 17,216 (37.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 15,508 (34.2%)

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

WISCONSIN:

POSITIVE: 610,224 (+56)

DEATHS: 7,094 (+16)

7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 1.7%

WESTERN WISCONSIN:

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,599 (0) - DEATHS: 109 (+1)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,473 (+3)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,809 (0)

DUNN CO.: 4,684 (0)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, there are currently 186 patients in hospitals for COVID-19, including 74 in intensive care units.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

