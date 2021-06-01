Next phase of veterans monument dedicated this Memorial Day

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -

The second phase of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute monument was officially unveiled Monday. The Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation, which brought the monument to the River Prairie complex in Altoona, hosted a dedication ceremony on Memorial Day.

“It’s almost indescribable the emotion involved in dedicating this because we’ve worked so hard and we’ve had so many people involved in making this a reality. So it’s indescribable how important this is to not only the foundation, but just to the local veteran,” said Eric Killen of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation.

The monument’s latest phase features two statues of soldiers, flags of all six U.S. armed forces branches, legacy stones honoring veterans and a statue of honoring gold star mothers.

“It means a lot that there are still people that respect and honor what was done to provide the freedoms that we have today,” said Vietnam War veteran Dan Reali. “Otherwise, where would we be?”

While he’s grateful for the monument, Reali admits seeing it won’t always make him feel good.

“I think about friends I lost, other people that didn’t come back or other people that came back but had lost a lot of their capabilities,” he said.

Another veteran, LeMoyne Jevne, called Monday’s ceremony special. He said the monument shows how much people in the Chippewa Valley care about their veterans.

“It will be something for people to drive through and stop and see,” Jevne said. “That’s how Eau Claire and Wisconsin feel. We’re 100 percent behind our military.”

For Killen, a veteran himself, Monday’s ceremony and its turnout was quite amazing.

“It makes me feel satisfied and emotional at the same time that we’re able to provide a tribute to recognize a service and gold star families and veterans in general,” he said. “So when you see this turnout of this crowd, it’s very gratifying.”

The first phase of the monument was unveiled in 2020. It’s a giant American flag located in the River Prairie complex near U.S. Highway 53.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.