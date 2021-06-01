Advertisement

PASTORS DAVID IRGENS AND DAN DORAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Craft Group from Saving Grace Lutheran Church would like to nominate Pastor David Irgens and Pastor Dan Doran for the Sunshine Award.  Each week they do three live-streamed/in person church services plus a parking lot service, (which was held all winter). They also provide daily devotionals on-line, do individual porch visits for anyone who requests them, as well as all the other duties required of a pastor.  Receiving the Sunshine Award is a small token of appreciation for their dedication to our congregation and community.

From the Craft Group

