Advertisement

Police: Speeding 13-year-old crashes stolen car on Beltline entrance ramp

The vehicle’s headlights were turned off as well, Madison Police added.
(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 13-year-old driving a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle overnight while speeding onto a Beltline entrance ramp, according to the Madison Police Dept.

In its initial report on the incident, the police department noted the teen’s headlights were turned off, despite the fact the incident happened shortly after midnight.

When officers got to the scene, on the entrance ramp from Gammon Rd. onto the Beltline, the 13-year-old had allegedly fled already; however, the other driver remained and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Witnesses helped direct the officers to where the teen had gone, which was just a few blocks away.

After a trip to the hospital to be examined, the 13-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and booked on a count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The teen was also cited for Hit and Run Involving Injury, Operating without Required Lamps Lighted, and Failure to Slow for Flashing Yellow Signal.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Leonhard's jersey from his time as a Wisconsin Badger is now on display at a museum in Rusk...
From Tony, WI to the NFL: The story of Rusk Co.’s favorite son

Latest News

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases hasn’t been reported lower since March 19, 2020.
New COVID-19 cases fall to lowest rates since March of 2020 in Wisconsin
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees to shut down
Eau Claire Police Department officers Ellen Scott (left) and Tom Xiong have been selected as...
Two new school resource officers selected for ECASD
Hobil Bravo-Perez. Photo: Shawano County Jail
Man in country illegally sentenced to prison for child sex assaults
Gov. Evers discusses "TAD" programs in La Crosse
Gov. Evers says vetoing entire state budget is an option