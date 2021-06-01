Advertisement

Refsnyder, Twins hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 3-2 in 10

Minnesota Twins' Rob Refsnyder, left, slides across the plate as Baltimore Orioles pitcher Adam...
Minnesota Twins' Rob Refsnyder, left, slides across the plate as Baltimore Orioles pitcher Adam Plutko covers in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Baltimore. Refsnyder was safe, scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
By TODD KARPOVICH
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and the Minnesota Twins handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th straight loss, 3-2.

The Orioles’ skid ties for their second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore.

The Orioles’ worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year.

Refsnyder smacked into the padded wall chasing Ryan Mountcastle’s home run in the fifth.

Refsnyder scored in the 10th on a wild pitch by Adam Plutko.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonhard's jersey from his time as a Wisconsin Badger is now on display at a museum in Rusk...
From Tony, WI to the NFL: The story of Rusk Co.’s favorite son
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies

Latest News

Express Season Opener
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 31st
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias, center, is congratulated by Manny Pina, right, and Freddy...
Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws a pitch to the Washington Nationals...
Woodruff tops Scherzer, García homers as Brewers sweep Nats
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader