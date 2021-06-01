Advertisement

Two new school resource officers selected for ECASD

Photos of Eau Claire Police Department officers Ellen Scott and Tom Xiong, who have been...
Eau Claire Police Department officers Ellen Scott (left) and Tom Xiong have been selected as school resource officers at two different Eau Claire Area School District schools.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is announcing two new school resource officers to serve in the Eau Claire Area School District.

ECPD officers Ellen Scott and Tom Xiong have been selected as school resource officers at two different ECASD schools after a two-month process that included interviews with and feedback from administration, staff, and family members in the ECASD.

Officer Scott will work as the school resource officer for Eau Claire Memorial High School. Scott graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, as well as training in adolescent mental health and adverse childhood experiences, and has previously served as a staff leader at the Boys and Girls Club, a youth mentor in the ECASD, and as support staff for ECPD community endeavors. Scott is a native of Weyauwega, Wis. and spent five years as a patrol officer with the ECPD prior to her new assignment as school resource officer.

Officer Xiong will work as the school resource officer for Northstar Middle School. Xiong graduated from UW-Stout with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, as well as training in adolescent mental health and adverse childhood experiences, and has previously helped enable a partnership between the ECPD and the Eau Claire Academy. Xiong is an Eau Claire native who graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and spent five years as a patrol officer with the ECPD prior to his new assignment as school resource officer.

Community partners provided input to the ECPD on each candidate’s qualifications, which the ECPD says was “a competitive process” due to the number of interested applicants.

