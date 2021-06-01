What full approval from the FDA means for COVID-19 vaccines

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This morning, Moderna joined Pfizer in filing for full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Nearly three hundred million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered under an emergency use authorization in the U.S.

“This was a way of getting the vaccine available six months earlier than it would have been... so that fewer people died during the pandemic,” said Dr. Ken Johnson, Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer.

Still, hesitancy exists for some, due to the MRNA vaccines not yet being approved by the FDA.

“Emergency use does not mean it was an experiment. It does not mean there is no data. It means tens of thousands of people had the vaccine for months before it was available to the public,” said Public Health Specialist at the Eau Claire City County Health Department, Audrey Boerner.

She hopes those who have been holding out for the full approval will know exactly where to go when they’re ready to get the shot.

“There’s no change to the vaccine after full approval happens,” Boerner said.

No change to the vaccine itself however Dr. Johnson says if the vaccines do ‘pass the test’ you may start hearing about them even more.

“The manufacturer can begin to advertise the vaccine so you’ll start to see television ads for them” Dr. Johnson said.

More importantly, after the public health emergency is declared over, Pfizer and Moderna will still be able to distribute the vaccine. Under an EAU they wouldn’t be able to.

Many medical professionals believe the vaccines are sure to be approved.

“The only severe side effect is severe allergic reaction and that happens between 2 and 4 people in a million dose which is actually lower than most vaccines,” said Dr. Johnson.

The full approval process is expected to take around six months.

