WIC participants now able to buy more fruits and vegetables

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting June 1 until Sept. 30, Wisconsin families participating in the supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children will be able to purchase more fruits and vegetables due to a temporary increase in federal funding.

The cash value benefit used by WIC participants to buy vegetables and fruit as part of their WIC food package will increase temporarily to $35 a month for each WIC-eligible woman and child during the four-month period, up from $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women.

“Good nutrition is key to mental and physical health, and expanding healthy food choices for WIC participants is one way we can help families be resilient during this very challenging year,” said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer for the Bureau of Community Health Promotion in the Department’s Division of Public Health

The federal American Rescue Plan Act will fund the increase in monthly WIC benefits.

