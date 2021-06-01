Advertisement

WIC participants now able to buy more fruits and vegetables

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting June 1 until Sept. 30, Wisconsin families participating in the supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children will be able to purchase more fruits and vegetables due to a temporary increase in federal funding.

The cash value benefit used by WIC participants to buy vegetables and fruit as part of their WIC food package will increase temporarily to $35 a month for each WIC-eligible woman and child during the four-month period, up from $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women.

“Good nutrition is key to mental and physical health, and expanding healthy food choices for WIC participants is one way we can help families be resilient during this very challenging year,” said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer for the Bureau of Community Health Promotion in the Department’s Division of Public Health

The federal American Rescue Plan Act will fund the increase in monthly WIC benefits.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Leonhard's jersey from his time as a Wisconsin Badger is now on display at a museum in Rusk...
From Tony, WI to the NFL: The story of Rusk Co.’s favorite son

Latest News

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases hasn’t been reported lower since March 19, 2020.
New COVID-19 cases fall to lowest rates since March of 2020 in Wisconsin
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees to shut down
Eau Claire Police Department officers Ellen Scott (left) and Tom Xiong have been selected as...
Two new school resource officers selected for ECASD
Hobil Bravo-Perez. Photo: Shawano County Jail
Man in country illegally sentenced to prison for child sex assaults
Gov. Evers discusses "TAD" programs in La Crosse
Gov. Evers says vetoing entire state budget is an option