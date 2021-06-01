Advertisement

Wis. hospitals register lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since April of 2020

(Pexels/Generic Photo)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin has reported the lowest number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday since a state health association started tracking that data at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 186 hospitalizations reported Monday was the lowest the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) has seen since the previous low of 192 on April 2, 2020, when the agency’s data dashboard first went live.

WHA stated COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 2,277 on Nov. 17, 2020, but have fallen steadily since. The current low is a 92% drop from the high in November, WHA notes.

The agency’s dashboard also notes there are currently 74 patients in Wisconsin ICUs, which is 13 fewer patients than one week ago.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonhard's jersey from his time as a Wisconsin Badger is now on display at a museum in Rusk...
From Tony, WI to the NFL: The story of Rusk Co.’s favorite son
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Aurora, IL woman arrested for OWI 4th offense

Latest News

Express Season Opener
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 31st
Memorial Day weekend is a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.
A Summer of Recovery: Tourism officials optimistic about increase in seasonal travel
High Ground Veterans Memorial Park honors 'Lost 74'
‘Lost 74’ veterans honored with monument at Neillsville memorial park
The flags at the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute in Altoona, Wis.
Next phase of veterans monument dedicated this Memorial Day