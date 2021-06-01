Wis. hospitals register lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since April of 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin has reported the lowest number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday since a state health association started tracking that data at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 186 hospitalizations reported Monday was the lowest the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) has seen since the previous low of 192 on April 2, 2020, when the agency’s data dashboard first went live.

WHA stated COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 2,277 on Nov. 17, 2020, but have fallen steadily since. The current low is a 92% drop from the high in November, WHA notes.

The agency’s dashboard also notes there are currently 74 patients in Wisconsin ICUs, which is 13 fewer patients than one week ago.

