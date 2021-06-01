Advertisement

Wisconsin Board of Regents to discuss athletic director hire

(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)
(Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin appears close to hiring a successor to longtime athletic director Barry Alvarez. The University of Wisconsin System said in a news release Tuesday that the Wisconsin Board of Regents will meet in a closed session Wednesday to consider an employment agreement and compensation for a new athletic director.

That’s the sole item on the agenda. The 74-year-old Alvarez announced April 6 that he was stepping down. His retirement takes effect in the beginning of July.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank has said she hopes to hire someone by the end of June.

