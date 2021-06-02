Advertisement

1 dead after Vernon County crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF HARMONY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 40-year-old Viroqua man died after a crash on County Road O in Vernon County.

Officials say Nicholas Miller was driving south on County Road O on a motorcycle Monday when he hit an electrical pole in the Town of Harmony.

The crash is under investigation by both the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

Law enforcement say this is the fourth fatality for the county in 2021.

