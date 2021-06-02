74-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Trempealeau County motorcycle crash

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 74-year-old Town of Hale man died after suffering serious injuries from a motorcycle crash that happened on County Road O on Tuesday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says Gary Heath was driving a motorcycle north on County Road O when he hit a deer around 8:52 p.m. He lost control of the motorcycle and was then ejected.

Heath was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but later died.

Officials noted that a helmet was not worn at the time of the crash.

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Press Release. Our condolences to his family and friends. Posted by Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

