74-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in Trempealeau County motorcycle crash
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 74-year-old Town of Hale man died after suffering serious injuries from a motorcycle crash that happened on County Road O on Tuesday.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says Gary Heath was driving a motorcycle north on County Road O when he hit a deer around 8:52 p.m. He lost control of the motorcycle and was then ejected.
Heath was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but later died.
Officials noted that a helmet was not worn at the time of the crash.
