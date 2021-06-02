Anti-vaping campaign targets children, families in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new anti-vaping campaign is targeting children and families in Eau Claire to offer education and information about the health risks involved with vaping.

The Eau Claire Co. Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention launched the effort on Wednesday with a series of short videos that contain information about vaping and how to talk to children about the health risks posed by vaping. Amanda Davis, a counselor in the Eau Claire Area School District and consultant for the campaign, says that the messages in the videos will help parents and guardians learn more about modern tobacco use.

“It can be difficult to start conversations like these, but the more you know, the easier it will be to have a conversation about vaping,” Davis said, adding that it may help stop a new generation from getting addicted to tobacco.

Other topics in the video series include the use of community resources for prevention or to quit tobacco use.

The videos will be part of the organization’s social media efforts, on YouTube, and on its official webpage, which you can see here.

The organization offers education on vaping and e-cigarettes on its website, including the dangers of tobacco use and what children and parents should know about the practice. There’s a tip-sheet for parents offered by the federal government that can help in learning more about vaping.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers a portal on education about the dangers of vaping and tobacco use as well, which you can find on their website or by going here.

