Aquila selling interests in copper and gold deposits

(archives)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. - Aquila Resources says it’s selling its interests in copper and gold deposits in northern Wisconsin to a start-up company for about $5.8 million.

The Toronto-based Aquila plans to focus on building its Back Forty mine near the Menominee River.

If approved, Aquila would receive nearly $2.5 million in cash and an ownership share of the new company worth about $3.3 million. Aquila spokesman Dave Carew says additional details about the buyer will become available once the parties reach a definitive agreement within the next 45 days.

Environmental groups, Wisconsin tribes, and those living near the mineral deposits are concerned sulfide mining will impact water quality or quantity.

