Aquila selling interests in copper and gold deposits

MADISON, Wis. - Aquila Resources says it’s selling its interests in copper and gold deposits in northern Wisconsin to a start-up company for about $5.8 million.

The Toronto-based Aquila plans to focus on building its Back Forty mine near the Menominee River.

If approved, Aquila would receive nearly $2.5 million in cash and an ownership share of the new company worth about $3.3 million. Aquila spokesman Dave Carew says additional details about the buyer will become available once the parties reach a definitive agreement within the next 45 days.

Environmental groups, Wisconsin tribes, and those living near the mineral deposits are concerned sulfide mining will impact water quality or quantity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.