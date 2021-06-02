Businesses sought for Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce award nominations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses to be nominated for several awards to be given out this fall.

A new event, called Bravo to Business, will recognize Eau Claire businesses for their accomplishments with five award winners and 15 finalists on September 22.

According to the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, any businesses or organization can be nominated on the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce website. Self-nominations are allowed.

The event will be held at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire on September 22.

The five award categories are:

Small Business of the Year (Businesses with 50 or fewer employees)

Business of the Year (Businesses with 51 or more employees)

Emerging Business of the Year (Businesses operating for fewer than three years)

Community Development

Young Professionals Best Place To Work

Consideration for an award is given to businesses or organizations that show proficiency in “excellence and innovation” with their practices, as well as a demonstration of community service. Other criteria include verification of information about the business or organization, accomplishments and growth in the past five years, and specific involvement with community projects, organizations, and other ideas.

To nominate a business, or to learn more about the awards and categories, those interested can visit the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce website or go here.

Individual award winners will be honored at January’s Eau What a Night event, which is separate from the “Bravo to Business” event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.