Advertisement

Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.(Source: Houston PD/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a child found dead in a Texas motel room is believed to be a boy reported missing in Houston last week.

Houston police Chief Troy Finner says authorities discovered the child’s body Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston.

The police chief says a possible suspect is being questioned in the case.

Police had been searching for Samuel Olson, who was reported missing May 27.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle, however, that the last confirmed sighting of the boy was April 30 at his school.

Authorities say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill in Fall Creek caught on fire Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.
Downtown Fall Creek bar catches on fire Tuesday morning
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Ashley Furniture to open facility in Chippewa Falls, add 200 jobs
A Milwaukee Police Dept. officers shot and killed an armed suspect who refused to put down his...
Man fatally shot by police in Milwaukee identified
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Texas boy, 6, could have been missing for weeks
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (6/2/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (6/2/21)
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount