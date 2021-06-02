Chippewa County Dive & Rescue Team train at Ray’s Beach

LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Dive & Rescue Team will be training at Ray’s Beach Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The team says water activities are a huge part of summer in Chippewa County and people can get into trouble on the water. Emergency response teams do these training sessions to prepare to help those who may need help.

