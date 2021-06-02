Advertisement

Chippewa County Dive & Rescue Team train at Ray’s Beach

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Dive & Rescue Team will be training at Ray’s Beach Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The team says water activities are a huge part of summer in Chippewa County and people can get into trouble on the water. Emergency response teams do these training sessions to prepare to help those who may need help.

