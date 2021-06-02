Dunn County woman sentenced to 5 years probation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dunn County woman who was accused of making fraudulent transactions on behalf of a veterans home was sentenced to five years of probation Wednesday.

Court records show Nola Tyrrell, 50, had a sentence withheld but was sentenced to five years of probation for a charges of theft and misappropriate ID info.

According to a criminal complaint, a social worker noticed fraudulent transactions on a resident’s bank statement. She was accused of stealing more than $40,000 from the veteran from 2019 to 2020.

