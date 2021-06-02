Advertisement

Eau Claire PD investigates report of gunshots, possibly between two vehicles

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots, possibly fired between two vehicles.

This happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 31 in the area of the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue. ECPD says the vehicles left before officers arrived. Evidence at the scene indicates shots were fired in the area.

Officers completed a neighborhood canvas to check for anyone hurt and for possible witnesses. No local hospitals reported people showing up to emergency rooms with gunshot wounds.

The gunshots were called in to the communications center by someone in the neighborhood, and nobody involved in the incident contacted police. At this time, it’s believed no one was hurt, and no buildings were hit.

The Eau Claire Police Department says this appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act. Detectives are currently working on the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

