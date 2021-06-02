Advertisement

Elephant herd roams across China, trashes countryside

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In China, a group of elephants is causing a stir as they move ever closer toward a densely populated city.

The 15 pachyderms have been on a 300-mile journey since straying from their natural habitat.

No one is quite sure why they’re on the move.

Although many are fascinated with the herd, their trek has not been without its headaches.

The animals have caused more than $1 million in damage along the way, including eating entire fields of corn and smashing barns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill in Fall Creek caught on fire Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.
Downtown Fall Creek bar catches on fire Tuesday morning
Ashley Furniture to open facility in Chippewa Falls, add 200 jobs
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
A Milwaukee Police Dept. officers shot and killed an armed suspect who refused to put down his...
Man fatally shot by police in Milwaukee identified
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

In this May 27, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden talks with media after touring the...
Jill Biden getting Delaware beach day for her 70th birthday
Registered sex offender sentenced to 144 months for possessing child pornography
In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento,...
California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard
Potatoes
FIVE INTERVIEW: Twice-Baked Potatoes
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR