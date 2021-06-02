Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill in Fall Creek caught on fire Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.
Downtown Fall Creek bar catches on fire Tuesday morning
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Ashley Furniture to open facility in Chippewa Falls, add 200 jobs
A Milwaukee Police Dept. officers shot and killed an armed suspect who refused to put down his...
Man fatally shot by police in Milwaukee identified
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms
Street, road, generic
1 dead after Vernon County crash
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden ‘month of action’
Natalie Imbasciani is in renal failure. She needs a new kidney.
‘Natalie needs a new kidney’: Family rents billboard in hunt to find donor