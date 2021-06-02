Federal judge rules against Netflix in attempt to drop “Making A Murderer” lawsuit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal court in Wisconsin has denied a request by Netflix and filmmakers to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by a former Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office sergeant featured in the “Making A Murderer” documentary series.

Andrew L. Colborn filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, stating the series about the trials and convictions of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey is “biased and falsely depicts him as having framed Avery for the [Teresa] Halbach murder.” Colborn says he has received an “onslaught of threats and criticism.”

In a decision released May 26, United States District Judge Brett H. Ludwig ruled that Colborn has adequately pleaded claims for defamation and intentional infliction of emotion distress under Wisconsin law. Ludwig denied Netflix and the filmmakers’ motions to dismiss. That means the lawsuit will move forward in federal court.

Colborn’s complaint states that the defendants committed defamation “with actual malice in order to make [their series] more profitable and more successful in the eyes of their peers.” The judge says Netflix has failed to convince the court of the inadequacy of Colborn’s allegations, and they have failed in rejecting the claims as a matter of law.

The judge however granted Netflix’s motion when it comes to Colborn’s claims of negligence.

The filmmakers wanted the case thrown out due to claims that Colborn failed to serve them in a timely manner with his complaints. The judge disagreed. They also claimed that the statute of limitations had run out for Colborn to make his claim. The judge said records show process servers made several attempts to deliver the complaint to them, meaning he exercised “reasonable diligence.”

The judge says statements made in true crime documentaries do not give the filmmakers production under the First Amendment.

“Whether Colborn can muster sufficient evidence for a jury to find that Netflix and the other defendants defamed him with “actual malice” remains to be seen. But until the summary judgment record is complete, it would be improper for the Court to resolve this issue,” states Ludwig.

Netflix and the filmmakers will now have to issue their response to Colborn’s second amended complaint.

The judge noted that the case has been “long-stalled at the pleading stage” due to delays and amended complaints filed by Colborn. The judge also admonished the defendants, saying they’ve “flooded the Court with lengthy briefs raising disputed factual and legal issues against a still undeveloped record.”

Meanwhile, Steven Avery continues to appeal his conviction in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. A judge is set to make a decision on whether the case should be sent down to Circuit Court so Avery can introduce new witness statements and evidence.

Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a motion with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II asking to stay the appeal so Avery can file a motion disclosing new evidence of what’s known as a Brady violation and to introduce a third-party suspect.

Avery’s nephew, Brendan Dassey, has exhausted his appeals at this time. The United States Supreme Court declined to hear Dassey’s argument that he was falsely convicted due to interrogation techniques used by the detectives. Dassey, who has a documented low IQ, was 16 at the time of the interrogation. Attorneys say he was coerced into giving a false confession. Dassey’s attorneys are asking for Gov. Tony Evers to grant their client clemency.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this developing story.

