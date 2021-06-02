Advertisement

GOP blocks $15 million for job loss benefit administration

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget-writing committee have scrapped Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to hand the Department of Workforce Development $15 million to improve how it administers unemployment benefits.

The agency has been plagued by lengthy delays in getting checks to people who have lost their jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

Evers’ 2021-23 budget would have given the department $15 million to bolster administrative efforts and would have made the appropriation permanent going forward.

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee dumped the provision during a hearing Wednesday.

The Associated Press reports Republicans say the budget committee erased the proposal due to the state being in line to receive about $2.5 billion in pandemic relief funds under the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and Evers should use the federal aid.

