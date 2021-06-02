Holmen man dies in motorcycle crash after speeding away from police officer

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 33-year-old Holmen man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Monday, May 31.

The Onalaska Police Department says just before 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, an officer tried to stop a motorcyclist for speeding on HWY 35/2nd Avenue South, near Main Street.

The officer attempted to catch up to the motorcyclist, who had entered the northbound lane of Hwy 35 against traffic briefly to enter the Kwik Trip parking lot on the corner of HWY 35 and Oak Forest Drive.

The motorcyclist proceeded to exit onto 3rd Ave South and stop at the stop sign at Oak Forest Drive. The motorcyclist turned left onto Oak Forest Drive, slowing to a stop at Oak Avenue South.

At the intersection, the officer was able to verbally communicate through the squad window, telling the operator to pull over. The motorcyclist then turned right onto Oak Avenue South and slowed downed at the curve, seemingly to indicate he was going to pull over.

After negotiating the curve, the motorcyclist accelerated at a high rate of speed. The officer estimates the motorcycle reached up to 100 miles per hour.

As the officer communicated with dispatch, he saw the motorcycle hit a stopped vehicle waiting to turn left onto Domke Street.

The motorcyclist, Tou Yia Lor, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 50-year-old woman from Holmen, was hurt and taken to the hospital. Two passengers in the vehicle were not hurt.

