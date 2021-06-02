No vaccination incentives planned for Chippewa Co.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health, provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s weekly COVID-19 situation report on Wednesday. You can watch it here.

Weideman reported that Chippewa Co. administered fewer than 1,000 vaccines this week, and said that she believes that the peak of vaccination rates has passed. Weideman adds that partners in Chippewa Co. may be offering incentives to receive vaccinations, but the county and the health department are not planning on offering incentives at this time.

There are several vaccination clinics in Chippewa Co. this week. A pop-up vaccination clinic at Catalytic Combustion in Bloomer is being held Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Thursday, the Chippewa Co. courthouse will hold two vaccination clinics; one will offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the other will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.. On Tuesday, June 8, a pop-up vaccination clinic will be held at Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls from 5 until 7 p.m., offering both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. All events are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome.

This week, Weideman shared information about the decline in routine childhood vaccinations, down 11.7 million doses year-over-year in Wisconsin. Weideman also discussed the risks of myocarditis as a result of COVID-19 and the studies done on the condition. Summer safety is also top of mind as the temperatures begin to climb in early June, and Weideman shared information on safe practices in and around water.

Community vaccination clinics in Chippewa Co. continue to have availability, and walk-ins are also welcomed, according to a sign outside of the Chippewa Co. courthouse. This clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine for people ages 18 and over. There is an interest list available on the CCDPH website here for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if there are future clinics.

For residents who prefer to receive the Pfizer vaccine, they can register for their dose on the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services website for the FEMA mass vaccination clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Walk-ins are being accepted at the UW-Eau Claire clinic, located at Zorn Arena. The mass vaccination clinic in Rice Lake at UW-Eau Claire’s Barron County campus is also accepting appointments for Wisconsin residents ages 12 and over. The Rice Lake clinic is also administering the Pfizer vaccine. For those who want the Pfizer vaccine, but do not want to travel out of the county, they can call 715-492-3096 to be directed to a Chippewa County site that is administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Last week, in addition to providing COVID-19 updates, Weideman also highlighted No Tobacco Day on May 31, sharing information on the dangers of tobacco use. There was also a pop-up community vaccination clinic on May 27.

