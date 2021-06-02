Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill in Fall Creek caught on fire Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.
Downtown Fall Creek bar catches on fire Tuesday morning
Ashley Furniture to open facility in Chippewa Falls, add 200 jobs
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
A Milwaukee Police Dept. officers shot and killed an armed suspect who refused to put down his...
Man fatally shot by police in Milwaukee identified
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers

Latest News

Medical marijuana
Wisconsin Republicans block medical marijuana
Two people killed in separate western Wisconsin motorcycle crashes
Two people killed in separate western Wisconsin motorcycle crashes
Anti-vaping campaign targets children, families in Eau Claire
Anti-vaping campaign targets children, families in Eau Claire
Chippewa Co. COVID-19 Situation Report - June 2 2021
Chippewa Co. COVID-19 Situation Report - June 2 2021