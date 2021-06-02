No injuries after Eau Claire apartment fire, 1 cat died

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No occupants or firefighters reported any injuries after an apartment fire in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire Fire Department says one wing of an apartment complex on Macarthur Avenue was filled with smoke but crews were able to vent the smoke and contain the fire to one unit. The fire is believed to come from the kitchen of a first floor unit.

The rest of the apartment complex was spared according to officials.

One cat died within the apartment.

The fire is still under investigation.

