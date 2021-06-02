Advertisement

Plea hearing set for driver accused of huffing, texting in fatal pedestrian crash

Matthew Olson 41 (L) is charged with death of Allison Joy Frystak &amp;quot;Ally&amp;quot; age...
Matthew Olson 41 (L) is charged with death of Allison Joy Frystak &amp;quot;Ally&amp;quot; age 18.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ADAM, Wis. (WSAW) - A plea hearing has been scheduled for June 29 for the man charged with hitting and killing a woman as she walked along a road in Adams County last year.

Matthew Olson, 42, is accused of looking at his cellphone when he struck and killed Allison Joy Frystak, 18. The crash happened May 17, 2020 on the 1200 block of State Highway 13 in the town of Big Flats.

Olson is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, homicide by a vehicle using a controlled substance and hit-and-run.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by Olson, was heading north on State Highway 13. Deputies said Olson hit a female who was walking on the east shoulder of the road with a male. The man told investigators he saw the suburban swerving prior to the crash and even thought to himself, “I hope it doesn’t hit her”.

Deputies said Olson then took off. He was later pulled over. Court documents state during the traffic stop Olson told the officer he did not stop because he hit a mailbox. The deputy said ‘you know what you hit’ to which Olson replied, ‘Is she OK?’.

Court documents state Olson said he was sober at the time, but had huffed electric duster before the crash. Olson told investigators he had huffed ‘way before’ the crash. Deputies say he said he was texting his cousin at the time, and due to the rain did not see anyone walking on the road.

A crash reconstruction team found Olson’s suburban was traveling at 62 mph at the time of the crash and no brake was applied after impact.

He remains in jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

