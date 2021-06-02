Advertisement

Police looking to identify two vehicles after reports of shooting

Eau Claire Police are looking for any information regarding these vehicles.
Eau Claire Police are looking for any information regarding these vehicles.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police are looking to identify two vehicles that were possibly involved in a shooting that took place in Eau Claire on Monday.

Police say two vehicles that were involved in a shooting were seen on video surveillance. Officials say one vehicle is a white four door vehicle and the second is a blue doored vehicle.

White vehicle suspect
White vehicle suspect
Blue vehicle suspect
Blue vehicle suspect

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, officials received reports of possible shots fired between two vehicles. Evidence shows shots were fired in the area.

The Eau Claire Police Department says this appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

