Registered sex offender sentenced to 144 months for possessing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 47-year-old registered sex offender was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography. This will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice says Anthony Atkins from Webster was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to the charged in Feb.

In 2020, a probation officer did a preliminary search of three phones Atkins had, which he was not allowed to have, She found what she believed to be child pornography, and turned them over to law enforcement.

Judge William Conley noted this is the third time Atkins had violated his sex offender registry requirements.

