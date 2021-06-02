Advertisement

Rep. Kind in Eau Claire to discuss Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Funding part of American Rescue Plan
Kind talks about Restaurant Revitalization plan
Kind talks about Restaurant Revitalization plan(WEAU)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democrats continue to tout parts of the American Rescue Plan and the rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI) stopped at Houligan’s on Barstow Street in Eau Claire to talk about how funding from the Restaurant Revitalization portion of the plan will help restaurants in the state.

Kind recognized Houligan’s as a perfect example for the need to get money into the hands of struggling restaurants.

“It’s a bridge to the other side, so we can return to normal, Jon can get his customers in here and get this place filled night after night, and then hiring up the staff, in order to meet that demand. So, we have some still some work to do to make sure this is efficient, it’s effective, it works, and we’re going to be looking for feedback from people like Jon, in case there are any hiccups along the way,” says Kind.

WEAU received a statement from Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany’s office, saying in part, “This reckless runaway spending is driving us deeper into debt, raising prices and discouraging Americans from getting back to work.”

