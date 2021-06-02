Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 1st

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A busy day of High School sports! The Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer team downs Rice Lake in Big Rivers Conference Tournament play while in softball, Chi-Hi sneaks past Big Rivers rival Eau Claire North.

In the Cloverbelt, Altoona softball sweeps Osseo-Fairchild in a double header, Altoona hosts a track and field meet and Eau Claire Regis hosts Altoona in boys tennis!

