SportScene 13 for Tuesday, June 1st
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A busy day of High School sports! The Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer team downs Rice Lake in Big Rivers Conference Tournament play while in softball, Chi-Hi sneaks past Big Rivers rival Eau Claire North.
In the Cloverbelt, Altoona softball sweeps Osseo-Fairchild in a double header, Altoona hosts a track and field meet and Eau Claire Regis hosts Altoona in boys tennis!
