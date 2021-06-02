Spring planting coming to a close

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers are wrapping up spring planting across the country, especially for corn. This week’s Crop Progress Report shows 95% of the corn has now been planted with 81% of the plants already emerged. The report also has the first crop ratings of the year and the early corn evaluation has the crop rated 76% in good to excellent condition. Nebraska has the best looking corn with an 88% good to excellent rating while North Dakota’s corn is rated only 48% good to excellent. Farmers also have 84% of their soybeans planted—about 10% ahead of last year and 17% ahead of the 5 year average. 62% of the soybeans have now emerged.

It’s not just pipelines that are subject to cyber attacks. Over this past weekend, JBS, the world’s largest meat packer, reported that their Australian and North American units were hit by an organized cyber attack. That forced the company to shut down all their Australian operations this past Monday. Company officials also said it will take some time to see how deep the attack went and will probably cause more delays in their transactions with customers and suppliers.

In Wisconsin, our farmers are right at the national average with 95% of their corn planted, ahead of both last year and the 5 year average. The report also says 79% of our corn has emerged and it’s being called 81% in good to excellent condition. State farmers are also ahead of past years with 91% of their soybeans planted—well ahead of last year and our 5 year average of 65% planted by the end of May. Also ahead of normal are the oat and potato crops as both are now 98% planted with the oats rated 84% good to excellent and potatoes rated at 98% good to excellent. State farmers have also already put up 27% of their first hay crop. Topsoil moisture has also improved as it’s rated 84% adequate to surplus, 14% short and 2% very short around the state.

It’s June Dairy Month and the breakfasts are back—for the most part. The season will kick-off this Friday with the Marshfield Dairyfest breakfast on Friday morning from 5:30 to 9:30 at the Central Wisconsin State fairgrounds as either a sit down or drive thru event. On Saturday some of the area breakfasts include the Thorp Dairyfest breakfast at Maier Acres farm, the Barron County breakfast at the Hillside dairy near Barron and the New Auburn FFA Alumni breakfast at the New Auburn Main Park Pavilion.

