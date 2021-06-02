Advertisement

Twice-baked potato recipe

(Source: Pixabay)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Mediterranean Hummus Twice-Baked Potatoes.

Russets are the most widely used potato type in the United States, characterized by a brown, netted skin, and white flesh. One favored use for russets is baking. The delicious result has a light and fluffy center, surrounded by a tasty, robust, and crispy roasted skin. The delicate potato flavor and grainy texture of a baked russet makes it the ideal partner for a variety of toppings, like this recipe.

Ingredients

2 tsp heart-healthy butter spread

1 cup chopped onion

4 Russet potatoes* 5-6 oz. each

1/2 cup plain yogurt fat-free

1/2 cup prepared hummus

1/3 cup roasted red bell peppers diced

1/2 tsp Smoked paprika

1 tsp Garlic salt

freshly ground pepper to taste

slivered Kalamata olives optional

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Melt spread in a medium skillet. Add onion and cook over medium heat in a skillet for 10 to 15 minutes or until soft and lightly browned.

While onions are cooking, place potatoes in a medium microwave-safe bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Make a small slit to vent, then microwave on high for 10 minutes or until potatoes are soft when gently squeezed. Let cool slightly, then cut in half and carefully scoop out potato leaving a 1/4-inch shell.

Mash potatoes, then stir in cooked onion, yogurt, hummus, roasted red bell peppers, smoked paprika, garlic salt and pepper.

Place potato skins on a baking sheet and fill with mashed potato mixture. Bake for 20 minutes or until tops are lightly browned. Top with slivered Kalamata olives, if desired.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

