UWEC’s antigen testing clinic moves to Hilltop Lounge, new hours begin June 9

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 antigen testing clinic at UW-Eau Claire has moved from McPhee to the Hilltop Lounge. This testing site is available for Blugolds and for community members.

For unvaccinated Blugolds, COVID testing is required once a week for students in campus housing and every other week for all other students, staff and faculty.

Those who are vaccinated do not need to be tested unless symptoms arise.

The antigen testing clinic hours this week are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning Wednesday, June 9, the antigen clinic will be open on Wednesdays (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), Thursdays (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Fridays (8 a.m.-4 p.m.) through the end of June.

Parking for people being tested at Hilltop Lounge will be located in Towers Circle, directly west of Karlgaard Towers. Timed parking payment is not required during clinic hours.

