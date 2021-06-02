Advertisement

Vos looks to crack down on those who skip job interviews

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Wisconsin should get tougher on unemployed people who apply for jobs to meet work search requirements but then skip out on the interview.

Business leaders at a roundtable discussion Wednesday organized by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce told Vos and fellow Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu that the worker shortage problem has reached a breaking point.

Wisconsin Republicans last month reinstated a work search requirement for the unemployed, a move designed to get more people back into the workforce.

The Assembly was scheduled to vote next week on a bill ending the $300 payment and other federal enhancement programs.

