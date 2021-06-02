Wisconsin lags behind national COVID-19 vaccination rate

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin is lagging behind national COVID-19 vaccination numbers, according to the newest data released by the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

62.8% of American adults received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In Wisconsin, only adults 55 and older have exceeded that, with 65.3% of Wisconsinites 55 to 64 and 83.3% of seniors 65 and older starting vaccinations. Of those two age groups, 59% and 79.2% are fully vaccinated, respectively.

When you include all ages, 47.9% of Wisconsin residents (2,791,752 people) received at least one dose and and 42.1% (2,453,229 people) are fully vaccinated, far below the national average.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Even though this week included a holiday weekend, vaccinations are currently on pace to have the fewest vaccinations since January 3, which not only followed a holiday but had severely restricted supplies and eligibility requirements for getting shots into arms. The DHS says 75,217 doses were administered the week of January 3. Since Sunday, vaccinators reported 13,782 doses administered so far this week.

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

A day after reporting the fewest new coronavirus cases in over a year, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 243 new cases were identified. The 7-day average for the positivity rate remained at 1.7% of all coronavirus tests received.

Sixteen more lives were lost to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 7,110. Four of these were recent deaths, which kept the state’s average steady at 4 deaths per day. The death rate also remains 1.16% of all cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Data from the state show 77 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past 24 hours, higher than the 7-day average of 52 hospital admissions per day. To date, 610,400 people were ever diagnosed with the coronavirus, and 31,150 of them (5%, or 1 in 20) were hospitalized.

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found 194 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 75 in intensive care units.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

