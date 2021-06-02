Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans block medical marijuana

Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee have again blocked a Democratic attempt to legalize marijuana for medical uses.

The GOP stripped a provision legalizing medical marijuana from Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 budget last month. Democrats on the budget committee introduced a motion Wednesday that would legalize it and provide the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection with roughly $185,000 per year to regulate the drug.

Sen. Howard Marklein, one of the committee’s Republican co-chairmen, ruled the motion was out of order since the committee already removed the medical marijuana provision from the budget.

