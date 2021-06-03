Culver’s restaurants donate $160,000 to National FAA with “Scoops of Thanks” event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The federal government shut down the application period for its Payroll Protection Program a few days early as they projected their funds were running out. Last Friday was the last day applications were accepted for the $961 billion emergency program that has helped millions of small businesses, including farms, stay afloat during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The difference between the April all-milk price and the national average feed cost was enough that it triggered Dairy Margin Coverage payments for the month. Producers who elected margin coverage of $7 or above will receive payments ranging from 6 cents a hundred at the $7 level to $2.56 a hundred for farmers with the $9.50 margin coverage. So far this year the program has paid out about $344 million as payments have been made in each of the first 4 months of this year.

Bayer Ag, which holds the patents and rights for Roundup herbicide following its purchase of Monsanto, says it will try new options to try and settle lawsuits against the company by those who say they contracted cancer after using Roundup. That’s necessary because last week a U.S. District Judge rejected Bayer’s proposal to settle all future lawsuits concerning Roundup for $2 billion. The judge said such a move would leave too many people without recourse if they are diagnosed with the disease in the future. So Bayer now says it will explore alternative solutions aimed at addressing future Roundup claims. But the company said Roundup will remain available for farm and other professional users but they will look at the product’s future regarding residential use on lawns and gardens.

The annual “Scoops of Thanks Day” held last month at about 800 Culver’s restaurants around the country to aid FFA and Agricultural Education programs was a success. This year the event brought in almost $160,000 which will be donated by Culver’s to the National FFA organization. The event has been held every year since 2015 and has now raised more than 650 thousand dollars for high school ag programs across the country. When combined with Culver’s “thank you farmers” campaign, over $1 million has been raised to support agriculture.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.