ECASD’s virtual middle school classes meet up in Carson Park

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some kids in the Chippewa Valley got a chance to see their fellow classmates for the first time in more than a year.

A gathering was held at Carson Park for all of the Eau Claire Area School District’s virtual middle school students. Virtual classes were blended last school year among DeLong, South, and Northstar Middle Schools.

“I didn’t really have any trouble with it, but I know for other kids, it was really tough to not be able to go in school. Some people really need that in-person learning to be able to succeed well in school. For me, I enjoyed it. I mean, I wouldn’t say it with my favorite thing in the world, but I definitely thought it was not that hard,” said student Reese Reuter.

The Eau Claire Area School District is planning for all students to return to in-person learning next school year.

