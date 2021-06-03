Advertisement

GOP makes fresh push to end Minnesota’s emergency powers

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in St. Paul,...
FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican legislative leaders are making a fresh push for ending Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s reliance on emergency powers to manage the pandemic.

They’re touting a bill they say would preserve Walz’s ability to procure and distribute vaccines, and to obtain federal aid, while restoring the normal balance of power between the governor and Legislature. But a Walz spokesman says the plan has serious holes.

He says it would slow down vaccination, jeopardize hundreds of millions of dollars in federal hunger relief, and end the eviction moratorium overnight.

Meanwhile, state health officials are reporting continued progress on vaccinations and other key metrics.

